21 Mar
Practice group is investing £90,000 into a fund to help support 10 students at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science.
A scholarship scheme set up by a national practice group is providing a total of £90,000 to fund 10 students at a Nottinghamshire vet school.
Practice group Vets4Pets has launched its scholarship programme in partnership with the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science.
The fund comes after the group became the first to offer a £40,000 bursary scheme intended to fund student placements on EMS.
Vets4Pets said it hopes the bursary and scholarship schemes could broaden access to veterinary science, and promote social mobility across the industry.
Louise Stonier, chief people and culture officer for Pets at Home Group, said: “I’m delighted to launch our scholarship programme with Nottingham veterinary school, in addition to the EMS bursary scheme, to support more people through their veterinary studies – and hopefully encourage even more students to join the profession.
“Studying to become a vet is no easy feat and the financial cost can be alienating for some students.
“We are so grateful for the work that our wonderful vets do both across our business and the industry generally, and it’s fantastic to be able to help the next generation. We look forward to celebrating the successful applicants of later this year.”
The EMS bursary scheme, launched on 1 March, will commit financial support for 60 students annually.
Applications for the EMS bursary scheme are open throughout March 2022 for placements beginning in summer.
Successful applicants will receive £334 per week during their placements in participating Vets4Pets practices and will also have access to a fast-track application to the Vets4Pets graduate programme.
Gary England, dean of the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, said: “The Vets4Pets scholarship programme is a brilliant initiative that will help support students during their studies. I am delighted that Vet4Pets has chosen to launch the programme in partnership with our school.
“We are very grateful to Vets4Pets and I have no doubt that this financial assistance will make a real difference to students.”