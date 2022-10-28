28 Oct 2022
Clients are being encouraged to help pets in need in a new partnership with the charity Blue Cross.
Vets4Pets clients are being given the chance to help pets in need following the launch of a new food donation scheme.
The initiative is being trialled at six Pets at Home stores across the UK, including four with Vets4Pets practices on site.
Bosses said they plan to expand the scheme to more stores in the coming months and will keep it in place for as long as it is needed.
Pets at Home chief executive Lyssa McGowan said: “As the UK continues to experience a rapid rise in the cost of living, we know that pet owners will do everything they can to ensure their pets don’t miss out, but we also understand that some owners will be facing difficult choices as their finances become stretched.
“Blue Cross and Pets at Home believe no one should have to face the difficulty of struggling to feed their beloved pets, which is why we are joining forces to make sure no pet goes hungry and to help keep them at home where they belong, with their families.”
Branches in New Malden, Swansea, Llantrisant and Lisburn, where there are practices on site, are among the locations where the initiative is being launched first.
Supporters are being asked to donate food for cats and dogs of all ages, plus small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs and hamsters.
The scheme is the latest phase of a 10-year partnership, during which Pets at Home has donated more than £470,000 to Blue Cross through the VIP Lifelines project.
Blue Cross chief executive Chris Burghes said: “Pets are part of the family and we’re really proud to have partnered with Pets at Home on this scheme to have a positive impact on local communities.
“We hope we can reach as many pet owners who are in need across the UK as possible, and keep families and their companions together.”