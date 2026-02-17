17 Feb 2026
The new qualifications are now available from approved VetSkill centres.
Image: Gill / Adobe stock
VetSkill has announced a pair of new equine and farm animal qualifications for SQPs are now available.
Following on from the company’s companion animal qualification, which launched in January 2019, VetSkill has launched the VTEC Level 4 Award for Animal Medicines Advisors (SQP Equine) for horses and a farm animal equivalent for cattle, sheep, goats and pigs.
As with the companion animal qualification, learners will be taught to safely and appropriately prescribe, supply and dispense veterinary medicine classes POM-VPS and/or NFA-VPS.
They will also develop a greater understanding of animal health and disease, identifying parasite infestations, selecting appropriate medicines to prescribe, and be able to advise on the safe use, handling, administration and disposal of all relevant medicines.
VetSkill’s qualifications manager Leanne Ashford said: “It is fantastic to see the Animal Medicines Advisor (SQP) qualification suite expand to include equine and farm animal species.
“This suite of qualifications complements the VMD-approved SQP Register we hold, and it will be exciting to see VetSkill learners start to enter the register from these qualification routes.”