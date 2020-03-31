31 Mar 2020
Boehringer Ingelheim partners with VetHelpDirect to assist in COVID-19 pandemic by providing free access for three months to online video consultation platform.
An effective solution where face-to-face consultations may not be possible.
Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is partnering with VetHelpDirect to offer an online platform free of charge to every practice in the UK and Ireland during the COVID-19 crisis.
The initiative, offering the video platform free for three months, is part of Boehringer Ingelheim’s commitment to supporting and protecting owners and pets, and understanding the needs of veterinary professionals during the pandemic.
The company said that by offering an alternative to face-to-face consultations, the online platform would allow practices to continue to care for animals while protecting clients and practice staff, and helping to maintain revenues.
The platform allows for triage to determine whether a patient needs to be seen and for postoperative checks to be performed. It works on smartphones and tablets, and clients can book online or be sent a link by the practice.
Payment is taken online before the consultation.
A full list of terms and conditions apply to the offer, including a closing date for sign-up of 1 June 2020, and charges applying after the initial three-month period. Client payments are taken through Stripe and are subject to a 4.8% platform fee.
Full details are available on the registration page, or by telephoning 02382 250 102 or emailing VetHelpDirect.