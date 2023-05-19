19 May
“Internships explained: unleash your potential” is hosted by Linnaeus and career support organisation Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify on Tuesday 23 May.
A virtual open day covering rotating internships and featuring 20 speakers is being held on Tuesday 23 May.
Linnaeus and the career support organisation Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify have teamed up to run the online event all day from 9am to 8pm, with delegates able to interact with speakers and access as many free sessions as they wish.
Key speakers include:
Toby Trimble – founder of Trimble Productions, and a specialist in veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia – will be advising on public speaking.
Career experiences and advice will be shared by a live panel of current rotating interns, and a separate session will feature programme directors offering tips for successfully applying to a residency post.
The directors represent hospitals across the UK, including North Downs Specialist Referrals, Eastcott Referrals, Wear Referrals, Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, and Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service.
Natasha Hetzel, internship and residency manager at Linnaeus, said: “This is the perfect opportunity to hear from peers who have completed a rotating internship, and watch live sessions showcasing the teaching that interns receive. Attendees will also receive support from experts on the internship application process, including a chance to book 1.1 sessions with internship directors for further advice.
“The event will also consider routes into residencies and becoming a specialist, as these are popular career routes for interns. However, an internship is also an excellent way to develop the skills and knowledge for a career in primary care.”
You can register for the event online.