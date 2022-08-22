22 Aug 2022
Vetster claims its approach can help animals and owners, as well as easing the current burdens on vets.
As debate continues on how far remote veterinary practices should be permitted in the UK, a new virtual service provider is bringing its business to the UK from across the Atlantic.
Vetster bosses have warned of a global pet care crisis, and claimed their platform can help animals, owners and professionals alike.
The company, which claims to be the world’s fastest-growing veterinary telehealth service provider, said its platform can link licensed vets with owners to address non-urgent animal health issues.
Vetster’s analysis suggests half of all UK veterinary practices are unable to take on new patients, with 57% identifying the volume of pets being presented as the sector’s biggest challenge.
Professionals in the UK are being asked for their views on RCVS plans to reform the sector’s “under care” guidance, which would make it easier for care to be provided remotely.
Opponents have voiced welfare concerns, although supporters argue it will enable patients to be seen more quickly – a view echoed by Vetster co-founder and chief executive Mark Bordo.
Mr Bordo claimed 97% of appointments in North America, where the platform has been operating for the past two years, have resulted in a positive outcome for both the pet and the patient.
He said: “We are experiencing a global crisis in pet care exacerbated by the pandemic. Veterinarians are facing tremendous pressure to provide services to millions of pet owners.
“Vetster’s virtual care platform connects pet owners with licensed UK veterinarians to provide support when their clinic is closed, answer a non-urgent question, and improve the health outcomes of their pet and help ensure owners can care for their animals.
“Veterinarians are able to incorporate a new modality of practice to improve their work-life balance, serve pet owners outside of a clinic environment, and hopefully practise for longer, avoiding burnout and stress associated with this much-needed profession.”
More information is available via the Vetster website.