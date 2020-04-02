2 Apr 2020
The half-price teleconsulting and virtual referral services will continue until the end of June, or as needed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virtual Veterinary Specialists (VVS) has made its team of multidisciplinary specialists available to all vets during the COVID-19 crisis by opening up and halving the price of its specialist advice call and reporting services.
The cut-price teleconsulting and virtual referral services will continue until the end of June, or as needed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Services offered are:
To seek support on emergency treatment or for practical management of ongoing challenging cases, contact VVS by visiting www.vvs.vet, telephoning 020 7043 2283 or emailing [email protected]
If follow-up calls are required, they will be with the same specialist, who will already be familiar with the case.
Vets will be sent a recording of the call afterwards, so they can refer to it as often needed and share information seamlessly with other clinical teams.