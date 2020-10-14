14 Oct 2020
The Veterinary Marketing Association hopes online resource will help those new to animal health marketing develop their skills and career.
Liz Rawlings.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) has launched an online hub to help new marketers in animal health develop their skills.
Aimed at people in practice marketing, as well as in animal health businesses, the New Marketing Talent Hub features a range of foundation-level resources. It aims to guide VMA members through some of the principles of marketing and provide them with industry-specific knowledge.
Liz Rawlings, who chairs the VMA, said: “Starting a new marketing role or entering a new industry can be daunting, so sharing experience, industry know-how and top tips for success will help further develop future marketing talent within our sector.
“Content has been developed with foundation level skills in mind and covers topics such as ‘a day in the life of a marketer’, ‘transitioning from vet to marketing’, ‘the role of NOAH’ and ‘top tips for identifying, applying and interviewing for marketing roles’, plus many more.”
The hub features bite-size content compiled by the VMA’s partners and is available online.