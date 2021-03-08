8 Mar
Veterinary Marketing Association is hosting Big Fat Virtual Quiz on Friday 19 March with £50 Amazon voucher up for grabs to the winner.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) is doing its bit to take people’s minds off lockdown challenges by putting on a quiz night for veterinary professionals on Friday 19 March.
Starting at 6pm, the VMA Big Fat Virtual Quiz will start at 6pm and feature a £50 Amazon voucher for the winner.
Places are limited, but can be secured today online.
VMA chairman Liz Rawlings said: “We understand that working from home and being separated from colleagues can be challenging, and we wanted to create a fun event for the calendar – so with the generous support of some of our sponsors we look forward to bringing some springtime cheer.”
The quiz is free of charge to VMA members, and open to individuals working in veterinary and animal health.
Questions are being supplied by some of the VMA’s sponsors, with rounds from Boehringer Ingelheim, British Dairying, CM Research, Mind+Matter, Noble Futures, The Webinar Vet, Vet Record and Virtual Recall.