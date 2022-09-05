5 Sept 2022
A senior official says the event aims to bring new ideas to the veterinary sector’s leaders and managers.
Liz Somerville, VMG director.
The VMG – the body that represents veterinary sector leaders and managers – has announced the dates for its 2023 congress.
VMG Congress will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon on 8 and 9 June, and the group says it plans to offer an innovative and practical programme for delegates.
The event marks the start of a new chapter for the organisation, which staged its final joint congress with the SPVS in Newport in May.
VMG director Liz Somerville said: “Many serious problems our profession faces are not clinical.
“They include the poor leadership that results in so many demotivated team members; a crippling staff and skills shortage, which ratchets up the pressure on those still working, and a lack of understanding of how to communicate effectively with today’s sometimes challenging pet owners.
“For many owners advances in technology, social media, the COVID pandemic – and now, the cost of living crisis – are changing their expectations of their veterinary team.
“Running our own congress again has given us the opportunity to completely re-imagine a format and content that will best enable us to bring our growing community together to learn, to be inspired and to share experiences. We will be welcoming new voices and new ideas from across the profession, and focusing strongly on both personal and professional development to empower our delegates to enhance the performance of their businesses, while taking care of themselves and their hard-working teams.”
Ms Somerville added: “We hope our delegates will enjoy not just the educational programme, but also the opportunity to forge new connections and learn from each other in a friendly and collaborative environment.
“Even better, we hope they will be inspired to work together with their fellow VMG members, even once congress is over, becoming a force for positive change across the profession.”
Details of the congress programme are expected to be made available later this year.