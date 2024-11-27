27 Nov
Registration open for 2025 event, which will see delegates gather in Stratford-upon-Avon in the spring.
A veterinary industry body has said it wants to equip a new generation of leaders as it opened registrations for its annual congress.
Places are now available for delegates to attend the 2025 VMG Congress, which will take place at the Crowne Plaza, Stratford-upon-Avon on 24 and 25 April.
Although full details have yet to be confirmed, the programme will include the launch of the group’s second annual State of UK Veterinary Leadership report, following an inaugural paper in 2024.
The group has also announced Calvin Akotuah – co-founder of the Loud Speaker organisation, which delivers life skills workshops for young people across the UK – will be the event’s keynote speaker.
VMG president Liz Somerville said the event would “embody everything we stand for with a particular focus on empowering the next generation of veterinary leaders”.
She added: “We’re looking forward to stimulating discussions on all aspects of veterinary leadership, including the results of our latest report and on developments in the sector, including the ongoing Competition and Markets Authority enquiry.
“Today’s veterinary leaders, whether experienced or just setting out on their journey, face numerous challenges – but ours is a collaborative profession, always ready to support and guide one another.
“VMG Congress will showcase the very best of leadership in our profession today and offer two days of learning, sharing and inspiration to all.”
Tickets can be obtained online.