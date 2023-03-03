3 Mar
The organisation has also launched a search for a new junior vice-president who would be in line to take on the top job in two years’ time.
A body that represents veterinary sector leaders and managers has elected a new president, and launched the search for a potential future leader.
Miles Russell has taken over at the head of the Veterinary Management Group (VMG) from Rich Casey, having served as its finance director since 2019.
The group has also opened an application process for the post of junior vice-president, with the successful candidate being likely to step up to the top job in two years’ time.
Mr Russell paid tribute to his predecessor. He said: “Rich has been a tremendous president during three particularly challenging years.
“On behalf of the VMG, I would like to thank him for the fantastic contribution he has made to the association and its development.
“During my presidency, we will continue to focus on extending the range of support and help we offer to leaders and managers, as well as promoting the value of non-clinical CPD to help veterinary teams meet the challenges to come over the next few years.”
He added: “Of course, it will be a huge privilege to join with my fellow directors in welcoming delegates to VMG Congress in Stratford-upon-Avon in June.
“We look forward to welcoming the delegates to two days’ leadership and management training, and sharing of experiences to help develop ourselves.”
