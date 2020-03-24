24 Mar 2020
The group has written an open letter to a host of Government departments – including the chancellor of the exchequer and Defra – urging more support for veterinary businesses.
VMG president Rich Casey.
The VMG wants the Government to give veterinary practices “critical business status” to help protect thousands of jobs across the sector.
President Richard Casey has sent the letter to the chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, as well as the secretaries of state for business, energy and industrial strategy for Defra, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
In the letter, Mr Casey wrote: “As the representative body for those working in leadership and management roles in the veterinary sector, we wish to express our strong support for the call from our colleagues at the BVA to ensure the importance of the UK’s veterinary businesses is fully recognised within the Government’s emergency measures to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The UK’s veterinary sector delivers essential medical care for animals; protects the human food chain and supports the human/companion animal bond by protecting our precious relationships with companion animals.”
The letter continued: “These relationships are even more important at a time when we are being asked to limit our contact with other people.
“For many – particularly those in remote or rural areas – their companion animals may be the only company they have.
“Members of the veterinary profession are resourceful, expert in biosecurity and deeply committed to caring for animals. They are also preparing to support their human health colleagues in a range of practical ways.”
Mr Casey added: “Despite this and the efforts they are making to adapt to the emergency at this vital time, we are already hearing reports of difficulties they are facing as they try to keep their teams safe and their businesses open for emergency cases.
“We call on the Government to implement the measures already called for by the BVA – most importantly, the classification of veterinary practices as ‘critical businesses’.
“This will ensure they can remain open to treat the most urgent and emergency cases, in the event of further Government restrictions on businesses and public movement during the emergency.”
The letter concluded: “Our members need urgent support to ensure they can continue to protect animal welfare, and support animal keepers and owners both during the crisis and, critically, once we finally emerge from it.
“If we lose many of our veterinary practices during the next few months, the consequences for human well-being and animal welfare will be significant – not to mention the personally disastrous implications for so many dedicated and caring people.”