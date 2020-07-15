He said: “It’s possible some of what we’ve been ‘forced’ to do because of COVID-19 needed to happen anyway (embracing tech, for example). How confident am I and the VMG that performance will return to how it was before? It depends how you look at it. We can absolutely get to the same level of output (revenue, etc) as pre-COVID times, but those who are successful in doing so won’t be the ones that approach it in the same way as previously.