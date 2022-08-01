1 Aug
Professionals with specific knowledge of veterinary nursing, career development, marketing, HR and financial issues are being urged to come forward.
The VMG, which represents workers in leadership roles, has launched a search for directors to join its board.
Several new recruits are being sought, with expertise in veterinary nursing and early career development among the main areas desired.
Other areas in which specific knowledge is wanted include:
VMG president Rich Casey said: “The VMG is a dynamic and ambitious association.
“During the past two years alone, we have launched a new suite of accredited Award in Veterinary Leadership and Management qualifications, together with our evidence-based Leadership Standards Framework.
“We have also announced our intent to support the specific needs of our members more closely through our own congress and other initiatives, as well as helping to guide the wider veterinary profession through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.
“We’re proud of what we have achieved so far, but we have much more to do. We are looking for several new directors with specific skills to help us offer the highest level of support we can to our members in 2023 and beyond.”
Applications remain open until 3 October. For further details, visit the VMG website.