RVNs play an invaluable role, yet are increasingly harder to recruit, and arguably harder to retain, than vets. For practices to remain successful, recognising, rewarding and developing VNs is no longer an optional extra ...
In 2015, veterinary nurses were recognised as professionals and, later that year, the VN Futures project was launched to “identify and recommend actions to create a rewarding and sustainable workforce in which registered veterinary nurses (RVNs) are supported to fulfil their potential”.
Louise Brennan, an RVN and weight management specialist at Royal Canin, said: “At a time when it is harder than ever to recruit and retain nurses, this is a golden opportunity to create and normalise a culture of nurse development in practice, empowering the whole team to play to each other’s strengths.”
She believes by viewing RVNs as profit centres rather than overhead costs – and investing in developing their skill sets and confidence – practices can realise the business benefit of a happy, stable and productive team.
However, good intentions and positivity can only get us so far, and of more interest is the “how to” in the time-pressured and resource-scarce day to day of veterinary practice.
Vet and VN roles should be seen as synergistic, not in competition. BVNA president Wendy Nevins said: “RVNs do not want to be vets – and, of course, they understand they cannot diagnose and prescribe, but in many practices, can do much more than they are doing.”
Clare warned not all RVNs are suited to pursue all avenues. She said: “Never have a policy that all nurses have to do clinics; it doesn’t work. It is great for some, but stressful and demotivating for others.” Likewise, some will be more suited to a management role than others.
The key is for individual nurses’ strengths and weaknesses to be identified and understood by the nurses themselves and their line managers.
Reflective learning is the RCVS’ recommendation. Self-awareness is an important part of deciphering where RVNs can add most value to practice life. Louise identified four questions practices should encourage team members to answer: “What are my strengths? What do I enjoy? How can I develop in this area? What can that bring to the practice and business?”
Louise suggested a budget and practice learning and development plan in line with the business purpose, alongside appraisals with open dialogue and constructive feedback, to direct a mutually beneficial strategy.
Wendy agreed, suggesting practices must encourage individuals to openly discuss ideas for their development. She said: “This is not the equivalent of promising to implement all ideas. Nevertheless, it builds trust and the feeling of being valued and recognised, creating understanding.”
Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, the wider team of vets and support staff must clearly understand and buy into the RVN’s role. Unfortunately, in too many practices, the biggest barrier to developing the nurses can be the vets.
This issue has been recognised within VN Futures, and anyone who is a vet themselves – or who works with them – will know they can struggle with delegation. As one nurse told me: “I was in a lift at BSAVA Congress with a load of vets. They all pressed the third floor button, even though it was already lit. That’s how it can feel being a nurse in practice at times.”
Vets can also be guilty of seeing the RVNs as their personal skivvies. As another nurse put to me: “If you want to keep your nurses, employ a cleaner.”
Team meetings and honest appraisals with open discussion will help dispel concerns, clarify responsibilities, expectations and process, align decision-making and create the buy-in needed to achieve the common development purpose.
As Clare said: “If you train your RVNs and develop their skill sets so they can run nurse clinics, the practice team must be 100% behind them or you are more likely to frustrate and lose those nurses than if you hadn’t begun the process at all.”
The VN profession is taking great strides to gain control of the future, ensuring sustainable and fulfilling careers. But they can’t do it alone. The VN Futures has identified a lack of career progression opportunity as the primary reason for RVNs leaving the profession.
If practices are to retain the new generation of RVNs, recognising, rewarding and developing them is no longer an optional extra.
Creative, supportive and adaptable leadership, alongside effective management process, is needed.