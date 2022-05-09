9 May
Fund-raisers from Vetlife, the BVA, The Veterinary Defence Society and Summit Veterinary Pharmaceuticals climb The O2 Arena to raise more than £8,500 for support charity.
Staff and volunteers from several veterinary organisations have raised more than £8,500 for Vetlife by scaling The O2 Arena in London.
The 30-strong team – which included staff and volunteers from Vetlife, the BVA, The Veterinary Defence Society (VDS) and Summit Veterinary Pharmaceuticals – took on the challenge in support of the Vetlife Day campaign.
So far, the group has raised more than £6,500 on a JustGiving page with The VDS match-funding a further £2,000.
Vetlife communications officer Eve Ritchie said: “It was brilliant to get so many supporters together for a day of challenge and fund-raising.
“It was quite hair-raising ascending the roof, given how windy it was. A few of our climbers were afraid of heights, making their achievement even more inspiring.
“We’re really grateful to everyone who took part and donated.”
Katharine Blakemore, BVA membership marketing manager, said: “I’m terrified of heights and didn’t know if I was going to be able to do it on the day. Focusing on the amount we were raising and promoting Vetlife really helped as a distraction.
“I’m not a vet myself, but working at the BVA, I really see the value of Vetlife’s support for the profession.
“It was a great opportunity to get sponsorship to help fund their services.”
During 2021, the helpline responded to 3,390 contacts – the equivalent of 65 per week.
Supported by Virbac, the campaign is encouraging the veterinary profession to choose one day each year to have fun and raise funds for the charity.
Vetlife donor relations manager Emma Helbert said: “A big thank you to our fantastic supporters who joined us on the day, The VDS for its match-funding donation, and all those who have sponsored the team. We are blown away by their generosity.
“We hope we have inspired others to hold a Vetlife Day, too.”
Anyone with questions about holding a Vetlife Day can email fundraising@vetlife.org.uk
Tips and inspiration can be found on the Vetlife website. [www.vetlife.org.uk/fundraise/]