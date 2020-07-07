7 Jul 2020
"Having a referral consultation remotely via VVS is like having a specialist in your pocket that you can quiz on cases whenever you need help” – Adele Williams.
Image © Kadisha / Pixabay
Virtual Veterinary Specialists (VVS) has launched an equine internal medicine virtual referral service.
VVS has partnered with RCVS and European equine internal medicine specialist Adele Williams to help deliver the remote consulting and advisory service.
Equine specialists will be able to assist with difficult cases and advise on imaging, lab results, pathology and similar via email, telephone or video consultation.
VVS can arrange three-way video calls with the owner horse-side and the vet and specialist at remote locations, so as to observe social distancing guidelines.
Should they require a follow-up call, vets can speak with the same specialist who is already familiar with their case.
Time spent in discussion with VVS specialists may be used towards fulfilling RCVS CPD requirements.
Dr Williams said: “I’m excited to be collaborating with VVS and am here to offer help, guidance and support with difficult cases.
“Having a referral consultation remotely via VVS is like having a specialist in your pocket that you can quiz on cases whenever you need help.”