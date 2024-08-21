21 Aug
Eight more days of strike action is set to affect Valley Vets amid little sign of a breakthrough in its pay and conditions dispute.
Strike action affecting a South Wales veterinary practice group has been extended after union officials accused bosses of refusing to negotiate with them.
The move came as British Veterinary Union (BVU) members who work for Valley Vets took their demand for a resolution directly to the headquarters of the group’s owners, VetPartners.
Practice managers have said they are “disappointed” by the continuing action, though there appears to be little sign of an end to the pay and conditions row which triggered it.
Members of the BVU, which is a branch of Unite, were due to complete a second round of walkouts in their dispute with Valley Vets this Friday, 23 August.
The union said it wants fair fees for clients, fair pay for staff and smaller profits for the company and earlier delivered that message in a protest outside VetPartners’ York headquarters on 14 August.
But the action is now set to continue until next Saturday, 31 August and Unite regional officer Paul Seppman said: “The disruption caused by the further strike action is entirely the fault of Valley Vets and VetPartners.
“Despite the severe disruption industrial action has already caused, the company has not been prepared to enter into proper negotiations.”
Valley Vets managers said their four branch surgeries will remain closed during the fresh walkouts, with emergency and time sensitive cases being prioritised at its hospital facility.
They added: “We are disappointed that the British Veterinary Union (BVU) in Unite plans to go ahead with further industrial action at Valley Vets as this will cause further disruption to services for clients.
“We are incredibly grateful to those team members providing emergency care during the industrial action to ensure pets are treated, and for the support we have received from the wider veterinary profession during this difficult time.”