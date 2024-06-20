20 Jun 2024
A West Midlands practice has been named as top in the UK after scoring hundreds of outstanding online reviews.
Warren House Veterinary Centre received more than 900 outstanding reviews to win the coveted award.
A West Midlands veterinary practice has been hailed as the UK’s best on the basis of its online client reviews.
Warren House Veterinary Centre in Brownhills scooped the gold Best in Country prize at the BestUKVets awards, hosted by VetHelpDirect.com in Bristol on 11 June.
Now in its 12th year, the awards programme recognises practices across the UK with the most four and five-star online reviews, based on analysis of more than 10,000 submissions over the preceding 12 months.
Warren House received more than 900 outstanding reviews.
Practice owner and senior vet Gary Kelly said: “We are so excited to receive this award. Our clients keep inspiring us to constantly find new ways to better ourselves and it’s amazing to see it’s getting noticed.
“Collecting reviews through VetHelpDirect.com, we were well supported by their team and it helped to raise our online profile as a practice.”
VetHelpDirect.com chief executive Susie Samuel said: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients.
“We are delighted for Warren House Veterinary Centre (Small Animal Services) – having read so many of their wonderful reviews, it’s no surprise that they won. Local pet owners are very fortunate to have this practice in their area.”
The Swanspool Veterinary Clinic in Northamptonshire and Willows Veterinary Centre in the West Midlands received the silver and bronze Best in Country awards respectively.
Other winners included: