20 Apr 2020
MSD Animal Health running four free training webinars on business subjects, with first to offer advice on how practices can run remote consultations for clients during COVID-19 crisis.
A free webinar offering guidance to practices on how they can set up and run remote consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic is being held on Tuesday 21 April.
The webinar is the first in a series of four being planned by MSD Animal Health, and promises to offer tips and solutions on effectively running remote consultations that support veterinary practices during the outbreak – and the longer term.
Other webinars in the series will cover financial benefits through to effective recommendations, as well as the release of a “new, easy-to-use telemedicine platform”.
Registration for the first webinar is open now.
The first webinar will be run by Vet Professionals chief executive and founder Sarah Caney, and MSD technical lead vet Hannah Newbury. They will cover the benefits of telemedicine to practices and patients, and tips on how to set up such consultations during the lockdown.
Dr Caney is an internationally renowned feline and virtual veterinary specialist who has worked for many years with International Cat Care and the International Society of Feline Medicine.
The duo is welcoming questions ahead of the webinar and these can be submitted online now.