4 Mar 2020
Free dermatology webinar will mark CPD service's first decade serving veterinary professionals.
Anthony Chadwick and the team at The Webinar Vet.
The Webinar Vet is hosting a free dermatology webinar tomorrow (5 March) to celebrate 10 years in business.
Established in Liverpool by veterinary surgeon Anthony Chadwick on 5 March 2010, the Webinar Vet now serves a community of more than 45,000 vets worldwide in 147 countries.
More than 1,700 hours of CPD are now held in The Webinar Vet library, with the company chalking up around 300,000 webinar views during the past 10 years.
To celebrate the landmark, a dermatology round table will be hosted by Anthony Chadwick, and delegates will be given free access to the one-off, live event.
The Webinar Vet will also be donating 50p for every delegate who registers for the webinar – money that will go to help animals impacted by the Australian wildfires.
The webinar will begin at 9pm. To register, visit the website.