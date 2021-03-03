3 Mar 2021
Kernow Veterinary Group wins silver Health Workplace award from Cornwall County Council for its efforts in helping to safeguard staff welfare.
RVN Tamsyn Cleave and receptionist Karen Searle.
A Cornish vet group has been praised for its health and well-being initiatives, and has become the only one in the county to win a top award.
Kernow Veterinary Group has won silver in the Health Workplace award scheme offered by Cornwall County Council for the health and well-being initiatives it has put in place for its staff.
Kernow’s management has recognised it has a responsibility to workforce health and well-being.
Practice manager and director Renay Rickard said: “We believe in the importance of excellent patient, client and staff care. We are dedicated to continually improving as an employer, and work with staff to develop health and well-being initiatives to support employees with both their physical and mental health.
“Kernow Veterinary Group is proud to be the only veterinary practice in Cornwall to be a Healthy Workplace Employer. We joined The Cornwall Healthy Workplace Programme in 2019, and were awarded a bronze award for our hard work and commitments to this.”
Mrs Rickard added: “2020 proved to be a testing and turbulent year for so many; however, over the past 12 months, following the efforts and enthusiasm of our HR and well-being coordinator [Jade Trevenna], support of management and staff engagement, we are delighted to announce that we have now achieved a silver award.
“This workplace award is a county standard of good practice, and a quality mark of health and well-being in the workplace, which we will strive to embed now and in years to come. Well done team KVG.”