1 Jul
The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the impact social interaction has on our general well-being, and shone a light on the need for all of us to have a greater focus on our mental and physical health. So it has been more important to find effective ways to keep ourselves “above the line”…
Every one of us will have experiences in life that will go on to shape our response and behaviour moving forward. COVID has made many of us stop and re-evaluate what is important, and many individuals have made changes – sometimes drastic – and formed new habits, good and bad, that now seem insurmountable to move away from.
Great if this was a conscious choice to improve yourself; not so great if it is a bad habit you have fallen into.
Being aware of how you present yourself and recognising that you can influence your behaviour can be an empowering experience, and is the first step in adjusting your mindset and being in control of creating more positive and productive outcomes.
Take a moment and think about where you are in the below graphic. How do you approach challenges and change? Are you above or below the line most of the time?
We all like to think we are “above-the-line” people, but we need to scratch the surface and see how we respond to real-life situations to truly understand.
Let’s explore this a little. We have all seen the advice on establishing good habits, but how do you approach them? Does any of the following sound familiar?
We frequently see below-the-line reactions to everyday situations, when we think we are above-the-line people. Why is this?
Mindset can block success before you’ve even started. If you start with a rationale why something may not be possible, more often than not it won’t happen.
But that’s not to say that by simply wanting to do well you will do well. The biggest mistake anyone can make is to assume success and positivity come naturally; that if you work hard enough and have an aspiration, success will follow. Rather unfairly, this is not the case.
This brings me nicely to potentially the single most important habit anyone can form.
Without conscious management of your goals and aspirations, you are navigating in the dark, you can’t be sure where you are going and it’s difficult to see the best way to get there; you are setting yourself up to fail.
If you set yourself too many goals, or unrealistic ones, you will enter a cycle of failure and negativity. But when you set clear targets that are managed productively and positively, it can be a liberating and rewarding experience that can help deliver the best version of you.
What do I mean? Let’s take a look again at the various habits I outlined earlier, and how a tweak in mindset and a clearer plan in what you want to achieve can change the outcome.
By being more aware not of what you wish to do, but of what you want to actually achieve – and, crucially, planning tangible steps to get you there – you will realise the positive outcomes you desire and build a better, more consistent version of yourself, step by step.
Ultimately, if you take positive steps to manage yourself and your well-being, you will see a difference in the success of your personal and professional life.
The biggest achievements in your life and performance will not be due to big decisions or drastic actions taken; it will be the many small steps that helped you get there that will have made the difference.
Grasp your future with both hands and start implementing small changes to enhance how you live and work today.