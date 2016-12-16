Sometimes an ET1 form – and the claims set out within – will be unclear. The new employment tribunal sift process should give judges better opportunities to reject these claims before they reach you, but it remains to be seen how this will work in practice. If the ET1 is vague, part incomplete or contradictory then an employer could consider serving the employee with a request for further and better particulars of the claim. This will allow for specific questions to be put to the employee regarding the unclear parts of his or her claim. Employers should always think carefully (and take advice) before issuing a request for further and better particulars. While this process can sometimes represent a useful method of finding more out about an employee’s claim, it can also give the employee a second opportunity to get his or her claim into shape.