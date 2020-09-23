23 Sept 2020
“The arrival of this Siemens scanner is the latest example of an ongoing investment at Willows...” - Andrew Parry, head of imaging, Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service.
Members of the diagnostic imaging team Andrew Parry and Ines Carrera, and clinical director Toby Gemmill with the new magnet scanner.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, in the West Midlands, has invested more than £1.4 million in a high specification Siemens Magnetom Sola 1.5 magnet scanner, believed to be the first of its kind in the UK veterinary market.
Head of imaging Andrew Parry, an RCVS and European specialist in diagnostic imaging, has hailed the investment as a “significant and remarkable move”.
He added: “There are very few veterinary hospitals anywhere in the country that would have the caseload or the complexity of cases to justify such a sizeable investment.
“Additionally, this magnet will bring multiple opportunities for clinical research, which could ultimately lead to improvements in animal health.
“The arrival of this Siemens scanner is the latest example of an ongoing investment at Willows to ensure we stay at the vanguard of veterinary care.”
Willows’ also made an investment of more than £300,000 in additional investment to adapt and improve their diagnostic imaging suite in order to house the new Siemens MRI.