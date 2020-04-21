21 Apr 2020
“We’re delighted to have been able to help with this and wish South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust the very best in tackling this unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak” – Alessandra Mathis of Willows.
Alessandra Mathis and Ben Attwood.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull has donated adult and paediatric breathing systems and filters to South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust (SWFT).
The practice has also loaned syringe drivers to the trust, which serves hospitals in Warwick, Royal Leamington Spa, Stratford-upon-Avon and Shipston-on-Stour.
Willows head of anaesthesia Alessandra Mathis said: “The whole idea came about after a conversation between one of internal medicine specialists Andrew Kent and his neighbour Ben Attwood, who is an anaesthetist at Warwick Hospital.
“Together we discussed if there was any way Willows could help with equipment and, a few days later, we were able to gift breathing systems and filters to SWFT to support in the fight against COVID-19.”
Dr Mathis added: “Ben even came to collect them himself and, while he was here, I asked him if there was anything else we could help them with and he mentioned syringe drivers. These are used to administer a very specific dose of medication to sick patients.
“At Willows, we have different types of syringe drivers – and so, after a conversation with the medical engineering manager at Warwick Hospital, we quickly identified which ones we could provide.”
SWFT chief executive Glen Burley said: “We are extremely grateful to Willows for providing us with additional equipment that will help our medical teams provide care to patients during this coronavirus pandemic.
“It is very humbling to see how local businesses are coming together to help the NHS at this difficult time, and what a generous, caring community we have around us.”