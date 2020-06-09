9 Jun 2020
Andrew Kent and Fergus Allerton running 90-minute sessions on a Thursday evening covering internal medicine topics, offering CPD that includes breakout rooms, polls and chat rooms.
Two internal medicine specialists at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service are continuing to run 90-minute clinical clubs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andrew Kent and Fergus Allerton have run weekly medicine-themed clubs for seven weeks – and having now cracked early technological challenges, they are hoping to appeal to even more knowledge-craving vets.
The sessions run every Thursday from 8pm to 9:30pm, and the duo have seven under their belts already, covering topics including coagulopathy, endocrinopathies and biliary tract disease.
On Thursday (11 June), pancreatic disease will be covered, with the following session focusing on careful antibiotic selection.
Participants can register online and delegates able to are encouraged to donate to The Trussell Trust, which runs food banks across the UK.
Mr Allerton said: “We hope to provide an opportunity for interactive CPD via breakout rooms, polls and chat room functions designed to engage vets as much as possible.
“We have been running for seven weeks already and have largely cracked the technological challenges of providing remote CPD (we are running the Zoom platform). We’d like to continue running the sessions and would welcome new members to the group.”
For more details, visit the registration page.