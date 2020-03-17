17 Mar 2020
Title decided on more than 11,000 pet owner reviews covering 2,500 veterinary practices around the UK.
Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service has been crowned the winner of the Best UK Vet Awards 2020.
The awards, organised by VetHelpDirect and running for the eighth year, are based on more than 11,000 pet owner reviews submitted to the platform over the past 12 months.
The reviews cover 2,500 veterinary practices across the UK, and those with the highest number of four-star and five-star reviews from customers are rewarded – with Willows, based in Solihull, West Midlands, coming out on top to win the gold award.
Willows managing director Tracey Morley Jewkes said: “I am so proud of our team here and it’s fantastic to have won such a prestigious award based on client reviews.”
Willows – part of the Linnaeus Group – provides specialist care for pets in the surrounding area, and for those referred by vets for specialist investigation and treatment.
The facilities include 24-hour emergency care and 24-hour veterinary and nursing care for inpatients, with more than 200 staff looking after up to 100 inpatients at any given time.