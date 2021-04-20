20 Apr 2021
Organisers of the two-day online veterinary business event (13 to 14 May) are offering 10 free tickets to <em>Vet Times</em> readers.
Organisers of VMG-SPVS Virtual Congress (13 to 14 May) are giving away 10 free tickets to the event, worth up to £200 each.
Offering more than 40 hours of CPD, this year’s congress lecture programme provides a wide variety of sessions on business, leadership and management.
Tickets cost £150 for members and £200 for non-members – but Vet Times, in partnership with sister publication and VMG-SPVS media partner VBJ, has 10 tickets up for grabs.
To enter the draw, email your name and address to [email protected] – winners will be notified by email early next month.
This year’s congress boasts content for the whole team – from those just starting out, to those contemplating life beyond their veterinary career.
From managing debt to saving money through sustainability, flexi-working to leading in a time of change, courageous conversations to creating a digital strategy, this year’s programme is designed to fulfil all needs in these trickiest of times.
The VMG and SPVS have Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, opening congress on Thursday 13 May.
As well as speakers from within the veterinary profession and beyond, this year’s event has an international feel with contributors from both Europe and across the Atlantic
Speakers include:
Friday afternoon (14 May) will see small-group interactive workshops from some of the top speakers – and with all main programme sessions recorded, no one needs to miss out.
In addition, the virtual exhibition included with tickets enables attendees to find out about innovative products and services, set up meetings, and have the opportunity to win prizes from the wide variety of sponsors and exhibitors.
To register, visit the VMG-SPVS website.