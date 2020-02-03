3 Feb 2020
Awards celebrate practices that demonstrate a commitment to positive well-being, with the winners announced at SPVS-VMG Congress.
Three practices have been recognised for their approach to staff well-being at the annual Vet Wellbeing Awards.
Launched in 2016, the awards are run by SPVS – in partnership with the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative – to highlight positivity within the veterinary professions and celebrate initiatives from veterinary workplaces that are demonstrating their commitment to improving staff well-being.
The awards also aim to provide a structured approach to help practices evaluate their own well-being support systems and processes.
This year’s winners are:
The awards were presented at the opening ceremony of SPVS-VMG Congress on 24 January.
Full results, together with details of the winning practices and highly commended entries, can be seen on the Vet Wellbeing Awards website.