10 Mar
Research conducted by VET Festival and Veterinary Management Group shows 76% across professions describe well-being as “reasonable” or “very good”, with progress made on supporting practice staff.
Members of the veterinary professions are tentatively turning the corner in addressing serious well-being issues, but pandemic stresses have still taken a toll according to fresh research.
Stress, burnout and compassion fatigue have plagued the sector for years, while workforce shortages and increased workloads hit many veterinary teams during the COVID-19 period.
But 76% of respondents in a new body of research have described their mental health as “reasonable” or “very good”, while 71% said they had someone at work they could talk to on mental health and 80% knew where to access support and information.
The findings, in research conducted by organisers of VET Festival in partnership with the Veterinary Management Group (VMG), have been described as “encouraging”, but additional stresses still being felt from the pandemic mean “there is no room for complacency”.
Respondents to the survey confirmed vets and VNs had been put under additional strain in the past two years, with workloads increasing for 78%.
Less than half (44%) said their working hours were longer, despite 90% saying clinics had changed their working practices in the pandemic, through moving to online consultations (in 85% of cases) or use of flexible or home working (35%).
However, close to two-thirds (63%) felt the changes had not been beneficial to their mental health.
Room for improvement shown in the findings of the survey included almost 60% saying their work-life balance was not right and 82% saying they were worried about their financial situation.
One of the 400 respondents in the survey, one of a number conducted by VET Festival organisers, said: “It is really not the practice that is the problem. The main issue is chronic understaffing in our industry, outside of practice control(…) It doesn’t help to make practices easy scapegoats for this chronic problem, which has been made worse by Brexit and COVID, but(…) has been a problem for years before this.”
Attendees at previous VET Festivals were canvassed for their views as the event prepares for its return on 20 to 21 May at Loseley Park, near Guildford. Its CPD offering will again feature a strong focus on well-being. A similar survey in 2019 showed half questioned had not recognised well-being was an issue.
The latest data drilled down into respondents’ length of service, and showed 66% of those in the sector for more than 10 years had felt the impact of the pandemic on their mental health, versus 79% of those working for up to 6 years.
More VNs (76%) than vets (62%) said they had someone at work to talk to, and 61% of professionals in management roles said they worked longer hours, compared with 41% of non-line managers.
One manager said: “As a director, I feel I should be available at all times, which causes me stress outside work. If my colleagues could be mindful that I am also human, this would help.”
Survey results showed signs the vet and VN professions were more aware of team pressures, with 97% of those responding saying they felt supported by colleagues, 75% saying their practice had strong leaders and 90% declaring they loved their job.
Online resources were cited as being available to 50% of respondents, with 41% saying they had access to a counselling service and 40% finding benefits in flexible working. While there are some positives here, those behind the survey say this meant half or more in each instance did not have access to support.
Taking a lunch break, having pleasant staff rest areas, receiving positive feedback and staff incentive schemes were all cited as simple ways to improve workplace well-being.
Commenting on the findings, VET Festival director Nicole Cooper said: “It’s encouraging to see that some progress may be being made in improving wellness in the veterinary profession.
“It’s something that we have championed from the start and we hope that the results of our latest survey will add some insight into the challenges the sector still faces.”
Rich Casey, senior vice-president of the VMG, added: “These findings are certainly encouraging, but there is no room for complacency as the pandemic has made an already tough working environment even harder.
“The veterinary profession is diverse and multigenerational, so an inclusive response is essential to ensure that all members feel supported and valued.
“Looking ahead, as the veterinary environment continues to evolve, it may be necessary to reimagine the way the profession works to ensure that we are, in the future, able to offer a working environment in which all of our teams can truly thrive.”
VET Festival, supported by MWI Animal Health, will include practical activities to support delegates in improving their well-being, and Vetlife representatives will also be attending.
Full information is available on the VET Festival website.