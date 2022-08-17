17 Aug
Worries sector could be unable to meet demand for services as new study finds vet professionals more likely to quit or feel burnt out if they experience rudeness from senior colleagues or clients.
The UK veterinary sector could end up being unable to meet demand for its services if abusive or negative behaviour towards staff continues to increase, the BVA has warned.
The stark message comes after a new study found veterinary professionals were more likely to quit the industry, or feel burnt out, if they experience rudeness from senior colleagues or clients.
The body, which represents vets across the UK, said the findings also show the need for greater training of senior staff to deal with such issues.
The latest study from the University of Aberdeen is based on a survey of 252 veterinary sector staff working in practices across the UK and Ireland.
More than 80% of participants were either veterinary surgeons or nurses, though small numbers of practice managers, animal care assistants and client care assistants also took part.
The study argued that while clients were the most frequent source of rudeness faced by veterinary staff, negative interventions by more senior colleagues were more likely to persuade their target to engage in “avoidant behaviours, including leaving their current role”.
VNs also reported experiencing higher levels of rudeness from colleagues than vets and the paper recommended emotional support, as well as the use of empowerment strategies, to reduce its effects.
The work follows an earlier paper that called for efforts to create supportive environments in the workplace, as well as the development of support systems, including guidelines for managing rude clients or allowing staff time to recover from an incident.
Amy Irwin, who led the research, said further work aiming to identify the best ways of dealing with rudeness and supporting those on the receiving end of it is already under way.
Although the veterinary sector is not unique in facing the issue, due to its public-facing nature, she said practices should recognise its potential consequences, and focus on ensuring staff are supported in terms of preventing and resolving any incidents.
Dr Irwin, a senior lecturer in psychology, said: “Experiencing rudeness can lead to reduced job satisfaction, increased risk of burnout, increased anxiety and depression, and increased likelihood of quitting, or considering quitting.
“All of these effects may well increase the number of veterinary staff leaving the profession, further worsening the staff shortage and ongoing pressures.”
The BVA said its latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey in the spring showed a 10% rise since 2019 in incidents where vets felt intimidated by clients’ language or behaviour.
President Justine Shotton said that while she understood going to a vet could be particularly difficult at the moment due to the cost of living crisis, the figure was “really concerning”.
She said: “These issues all have a significant impact on a workforce which is already struggling to recruit and retain professionals.
“Should more vets decide to leave the profession, the potential knock-on effect is of real concern. There may come a time when there just aren’t enough vets to fulfil demand, with the result being a compromise in animal welfare.
“We urge pet owners – and veterinary professionals themselves – to be supportive of vet teams to help ensure there will be people to provide care to their animals in the future.”
Olivia Oginska, an emotional intelligence coach who runs the Vet Gone Real support service for veterinary professionals, is also worried that the issue could make existing problems in the sector much worse if it is not tackled.
She said emotional suffering, regardless of its source, is one of the most common reasons raised by her clients for feelings of burnout or wishing to leave their job.
Dr Oginska is due to deliver talks on client management, communication styles and mental health at the BSAVA Alba congress in Falkirk next month, and said training people to control their reactions and relationships can reduce the potential damage of incivility from clients or colleagues – particularly if staff at all levels within the practice are engaged with it.
She said: “Some of the most desired and well-staffed workplaces are those who call themselves ‘a family’. But that simply must include leaders. Otherwise, it turns into us – the clinical team family – against them – the management.”
VMG group chairperson Ruth Mackay said the findings should serve as a reminder of the need for strong cultures within practices to retain staff.
She said: “While they may not always be able to shield them from being treated rudely, they need a clear response plan in place to manage clients who show rudeness and disrespect, and to ensure the welfare of affected team members.
“It’s also proof that more education is needed for those holding senior leadership positions (whether clinical or non-clinical) to address what respect looks like in the workplace, and to put measures in place to ensure all staff understand its importance and what it means to them.”