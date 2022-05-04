4 May
Hill’s Pet Nutrition is hosting the event tonight (4 May) with The Mindful Vet Stephanie Sorrell and aims to provide advice to managers to use with their teams.
A free webinar tonight (4 May) will tackle burnout in veterinary workplaces.
Changing protocols, spikes in pandemic pets, and staff shortages have resulted in stress and longer hours for many veterinary professionals, and the online talk aims to provide advice for managers.
Stephanie Sorrell, director of The Mindful Vet, will be the keynote speaker, and provide insights and tips on supporting staff and promoting well-being, and reduce the stigma associated with mental health in the workplace.
Hillary Noyes – Hill’s veterinary affairs manager, UK and Republic of Ireland – said: “Following an unprecedented two years, the veterinary profession is still hugely affected by the pandemic, with long working hours and limited staff leading to burnout and increased stress for many.
“Hill’s is dedicated to supporting our colleagues across the industry, offering accessible resources to vets, nurses, and students alike. We hope this webinar will raise awareness of this prevalent issue, highlight the importance of burnout awareness and produce valuable insights into recognising the early signs, so that practices are equipped to tackle the crisis.”
Registration is available online.