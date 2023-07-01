controlling the temperature

providing mechanical aids

preventing dehydration

providing PPE

training

acclimatisation

identifying those at risk

monitoring health

Identifying those at risk is likely to be important. In particular, employers need to be aware of their obligations in the Equality Act 2010 – particularly with reference to the obligation to make reasonable adjustments in respect of any elements of a job that places a disabled person at a substantial disadvantage compared to someone who is not disabled. It may be that additional measures or actions need to be put in place to combat the challenges posed by working in hot conditions. Again, a risk assessment would be appropriate to recognise risks and identify measures to reduce or avoid those risks.