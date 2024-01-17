17 Jan
UK specialist vet Jo Murrell is among the clinicians chosen to head up groups, which provide global guidelines and educational resources to help veterinary practitioners.
Dr Murrell – who works in referral practice in the UK, but was formerly at the University of Bristol and carried out studies investigating pain mechanisms and clinical analgesic protocols in cats, dogs and horses – has been chosen as co-chairperson of the WSAVA’s Global Pain Council with Paulo Steagall.
Dr Steagall is a professor of veterinary anaesthesia and analgesia at the City University of Hong Kong, and his research is focused on animal welfare and pain management, including helping develop the Feline Grimace Scale. The duo succeed Bea Monteiro to chair the council.
The WSAVA also announced Ann Hohenhaus, of Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York, as new chairperson of the WSAVA oncology working group. Dr Hohenhaus succeeds Martin Soberano in the role.
Meanwhile, Jane Sykes, professor at the University of California-Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, has been chosen as the new chairperson of the WSAVA scientific committee, replacing Frédéric Gaschen.
Commenting on the appointments, WSAVA president Ellen van Nierop said: “Our chairs lead their committees with great dedication and ensure that the resources and continuing education they create support our goals of setting global standards of care for companion animals and campaigning for change on key issues affecting our members.
“We’re delighted to welcome our new chairpersons and thank them for stepping up to serve our global veterinary community.”