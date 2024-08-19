19 Aug
Prominent vets from the UK and China, together with a former senior official, have been recognised ahead of the group’s congress in September.
The WSAVA has announced the winners of several major awards, plus a new senior appointment, ahead of its annual congress in China next month.
Chinese vet Bao Lei has been hailed a “trailblazer” as he was confirmed as the recipient of the association’s Companion Animal Welfare Award for 2024.
He said he was “deeply honoured” to receive the award, which he regarded as a recognition of the collective effort to enhance animal welfare in China.
But association president Ellen van Nierop said: “His work has not only transformed the veterinary field in China, but has also set a global example.”
Another leading Chinese vet, Xia Zhaofei, has received the group’s Scientific Achievement Award in recognition of his contribution to the profession over nearly 40 years.
Currently dean principal of the veterinary department at the China Agriculture University, Prof Xia has translated around 30 specialist small animal texts and published nearly 200 research papers during his career.
Dr van Nierop described Prof Xia, who is also the current president of the Beijing Small Animal Veterinary Association (BJSAVA), as a “driving force for innovation” in the sector.
Worldwide Vets founder Gemma Campling has been described as a “credit to her community” as she was given the Future Leader Award.
Her work has included outreach practice during the war in Ukraine, as well as sterilisation programmes in Thailand and India, plus high caseload equine practice in Egypt.
Wildlife Vets International director Olivia Walter described her as the “perfect partner” for her organisation and praised her “outstanding work” in Ukraine.
Dr van Nierop added: “Dr. Campling is a credit to her community, as her work not only saves lives but also provides quality training opportunities for future generations of veterinarians.”
Meanwhile, the group’s former PR manager, Rebecca George said it had been a “privilege” to support its work as she received the President’s Award in recognition of her contribution to the organisation over more than a decade.
Executive director Richard Casey said: “Rebecca’s flawless ability to convey complex topics clearly and succinctly is an art. Her dedication to excellence serves as a beacon for us all.”
The association has also confirmed the appointment of Rochelle Low, Mars Veterinary Health’s global vice president of veterinary quality and patient safety, as the first chairperson of its new Standards Steering Committee.
The WSAVA Congress, held in conjunction with the Beijing and Shanghai Small Animal Veterinary Associations, is taking place in Suzhou from 3 to 5 September.