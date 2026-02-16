16 Feb 2026
XLVets announces new CEO
Outgoing chief executive of community of independently owned vet practices Andrew Curwen held the role for 19 years.
Kerrie Hedley and Andrew Curwen from XLVets.
A community of independently owned veterinary practices has announced the appointment of a new chief executive who will take charge this summer.
Kerrie Hedley will replace long-time incumbent Andrew Curwen at the helm of XLVets after its annual meeting in June following 12 months of succession planning.
Mr Curwen has held the role for the last 19 years, with XLVets having celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2025.
Next generation
He will continue to support the development of the next generation of business owners through the community’s Aspiring Owners and Leadership programmes.
The vet described his role as “the honour of a lifetime”, and added: “We strongly encourage succession planning for our members, and we have been thoughtfully shaping this transition over the past year to ensure continuity for our community.
“This is a natural point in the evolution of XLVets, where leadership has never been a solo act. It has always been a shared journey and will continue to be so.
“Kerrie has developed strong working relationships with both members and her colleagues, and I’ve been fortunate to work alongside her for the past 11 years.
“I’ll now work closely with her for the next four months to complete a seamless handover and there’s no doubt she is the right person to lead XLVets into its next chapter.”
Experience
Mrs Hedley joined XLVets in 2015 as the group’s equine business manager and became its chief operating officer in 2019.
She subsequently said to have played an instrumental role in launching XLVets’ Veterinary Women in Leadership initiative, which supports women aspiring to own independent veterinary practices.
The equine vet said: “Becoming CEO is a huge honour because it gives me even more of an opportunity to help independent practices thrive and succeed long into the future. By working together, we can achieve so much more.
“We’re also delighted that members will continue to benefit from Andrew’s knowledge and experience.
“The unwavering commitment and energy he has invested in XLVets over the last 20 years is profound and there’s no doubt he has had a lasting impact on our members and everyone who has worked with him, which we’re all very grateful for.”