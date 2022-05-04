4 May
A training provider is encouraging more young people to take vocational courses in a bid to help tackle the UK’s vet shortage.
iPET Network has developed a range of Ofqual regulated qualifications, which it said can be taken by students at GCSE and A-level ages to signify a commitment to the veterinary profession.
Qualifications include skills and specialisms such as canine first aid, nutrition and breeding, as well as microchipping and grooming.
In March, the BVA published a new guide encouraging more students from vocational backgrounds to apply for vet school.
Sarah Mackay and Fern Gresty started iPET Network in 2018, and have since created a range of animal welfare-led qualifications, which are regulated by Ofqual.
Ms Gresty said: “There are many ways a student can build their CV and make themselves a brilliant prospect for a veterinary science university course.”
Ms Gresty added: “By starting early and studying for one or more of our vocational qualifications, would-be vets are giving themselves a big head start.
“There is a national shortage of vets, and universities are looking for prospects who have demonstrated a willingness to excel in the industry.”
iPET Network is looking to develop new courses which would further enhance the CV of a future veterinary professional.
The qualification provider was recently awarded an expansion of scope by Ofqual, which enables it to create courses away from just the canine and feline sector.
For more information about the iPET Network, visit its website.