22 Jul 2020
World’s largest animal health company acquires UK firm as it seeks to find new ways to engage with pet owners.
Image © wirojsid / Adobe Stock
Zoetis has acquired Virtual Recall, a tech business that helps veterinary practices improve their service offering and communication with pet owners.
Virtual Recall launched its home delivery service – OurVet.Shop – in June, which interfaces with the firm’s iRecall software, enabling the system to pull through clients’ and animals’ details, and order history.
Jamie Brannan – Zoetis senior vice-president UK, Ireland and Nordics – said: “Our studies have shown that veterinary customers are keen to reduce administrative workload and find new ways to engage with pet owners.
“We believe Virtual Recall will achieve that, helping to educate and improve pet owner compliance, and adding financial benefits to the veterinary practice.”
Virtual Recall co-founder Jamie Crittall added: “As a company we’ve always been restless – constantly looking at new ways and developing new technologies in which we can drive animal health care compliance.
“It is a very exciting new chapter for Virtual Recall, and fellow co-founder Charlie Barton and I are thrilled to continue at the helm.”