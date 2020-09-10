10 Sept 2020
Vetscan Imagyst provides vets with ability to identify parasites, view images and share results with pet owners within nine minutes, says firm.
An innovative diagnostic testing platform that will provide vets with endoparasite results in their hand in nine minutes has been launched to market by Zoetis.
Vetscan Imagyst uses a combination of image recognition technology, algorithms and cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver accurate testing results quickly to clinicians.
Its first indication is for testing faecal samples for internal parasites, but it is hoped the technology will have broader testing applications in the future.
Zoetis said Imagyst, for dogs and cats, has deep learning capability and “revolutionises in-clinic faecal testing during the time of visit by giving veterinarians the ability to accurately diagnose patients quickly and treat if necessary”.
It automates the faecal examination to detect internal parasites such as whipworm, hookworm, roundworm, Giardia and coccidia – the most commonly diagnosed endoparasites through faecal samples.
Richard Goldstein, vice-president global diagnostics medical affairs at Zoetis, said: “Parasites are a threat throughout the year, making routine monitoring critical to pet health.
“With Vetscan Imagyst, the ability to have accurate, fast results at the point of care empowers veterinarians to diagnose and treat in the same visit, increasing compliance, and eliminating follow-up appointments and call backs, therefore enhancing the overall pet owner experience.”
Vetscan Imagyst is the most recent breakthrough technology platform in the Zoetis portfolio and follows launch of a tool for diagnosing inflammation.
For more information on Vetscan Imagyst, talk to a Zoetis representative or visit the website.