30 Apr 2026
Bosses said the updates to the analyser ‘add meaningful diagnostic depth’.
Zoetis' head of medical platforms, clinical studies and medical education, Michelle Larsen.
A leading animal health company has announced it is expanding the capabilities of its AI-powered point-of-care haematology analyser.
Zoetis said its Vetscan OptiCell will become the first of its kind to offer cellular haemoglobin concentration mean (CHCM) – a parameter previously available only in reference labs.
The first update to the cartridge-based diagnostic tool, which was launched last year, is said to bring lab-level complete blood count (CBC) insights directly in-clinic.
The expanded diagnostic capabilities – including CHCM and plateletcrit (PCT) – increases its total number of parameters to 24.
CHCM’s addition provides clinicians a direct measurement of the average haemoglobin concentration within individually analysed red blood cells, while PCT provides the volume percentage of blood occupied by platelets.
Both new parameters are expected to be rolled out this year.
Zoetis’ president of global diagnostics, Abhay Nayak, said: “This latest progression in Vetscan OptiCell’s capabilities further advances the impact that Zoetis diagnostic innovation brings veterinary teams in providing pets and pet owners with the best possible care.
“Expanded parameters such as CHCM and PCT deliver deeper insights at the point of care and reflect our broader portfolio strategy to deliver a robust pipeline of impactful diagnostics that strengthen clinical decision-making.”
The company’s head of medical platforms, clinical studies and medical education, Michelle Larsen, added: “CHCM and PCT add meaningful diagnostic depth to the CBC, helping clinicians better understand red blood cell and platelet abnormalities in sick patients.
“Providing this level of insight in clinic supports clearer interpretation and more responsive case management.
“I’m excited to see how these additional parameters will help clinicians reach earlier, more confident diagnoses in general practice.”