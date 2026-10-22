22 Oct 2026
Zoetis’ Julia von Gablenz said the recognition is a testament to the company’s “inclusive and supportive workplace culture”.
Julia von Gablenz, Zoetis’ regional president for Europe and the Middle East.
A major pharmaceutical company has been named Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in Europe for 2026.
Zoetis ranked 93rd on the prestigious list – the only dedicated animal health company to feature – compiled by Fortune Europe and Great Place To Work.
The list is based on employee surveys conducted by Great Place To Work and information provided by the companies on workplace programmes and strategy.
Key consideration factors include trust in leadership and management, the sense that colleagues’ work is meaningful and makes a difference, and fairness in areas such as pay, promotions, recognition and opportunities.
Julia von Gablenz, Zoetis’ regional president for Europe and the Middle East, said she was “incredibly proud” of the recognition, adding: “This achievement belongs to all of our colleagues, whose hard work, passion and commitment create the culture we are so proud of.
“Every day, in every role, colleagues drive our purpose and business forward.
“Being part of the list is a testament to Zoetis’ inclusive and supportive workplace culture that promotes employee well-being, growth, and collaboration.”