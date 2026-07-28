28 Jul 2026
New purpose-built facility “represents a major investment in local agriculture”.
SQP Mark Lane in the new facilities.
A farm practice in Pembrokeshire has upgraded to a new purpose-built facility it says “represents a major investment in local agriculture”.
Pembrokeshire Farm Vets has replaced its portable building at Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest with a 2,000sq ft farm-only facility at an investment of £236,000.
Designed specifically for farm work, the building contains what as described as advanced clinical spaces and diagnostic technology, supporting the delivery of 24/7 emergency care to local farmers and potentially new clients further afield.
The practice said it offers a full suite of services, from dairy routine visits and herd and flock health planning to tuberculosis testing and export certification for meat and live shellfish.
It includes a dedicated laboratory equipped with diagnostic machinery including an “Ovacyte” faecal worm and fluke egg counting system said to provide results within 15 minutes, a Mastatest machine to run milk samples, and in‑house blood testing equipment.
A newly constructed lambing room includes a hydraulic lambing table, holding pens and a roller shutter door.
The practice will house Pembrokeshire Farm Vets’ seven staff, including four vets.
Clinical director Alice Davies said: “We are incredibly proud to open this new facility for the Pembrokeshire farming community.
“This building represents a major investment in local agriculture and allows us to deliver the standard of care our clients deserve – with better equipment, faster diagnostics and more space for practical on‑farm support.
“Our team is passionate about helping farmers meet the challenges of modern livestock production, and this new practice will enable us to support even more farms, 24/7, across the county.”