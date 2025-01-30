30 Jan
New facilities will also help mark a major milestone for DS McGregor and Partners in Highland region.
Clinicians at mainland Britain’s most northerly veterinary practice say the foundations are now in place for decades more care following a £300,000 expansion project.
Work has been completed on the project at the DS McGregor and Partners practice in Thurso, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
The project, which was partially funded by the Highlands and Islands Enterprise development agency, has created a second operating theatre, a third consulting room and additional ward capacity.
The practice, which also operates a second site in Wick, has further marked the milestone with the launch of new canine and feline health plans which it says offers owners unlimited access to clinicians.
Vet and director Fiona Sutherland said: “Pet ownership spiked during the pandemic with lots of people becoming pet owners for the first time, as well as welcoming second and third cats and dogs into their homes.
“All this means demand for our services is higher than ever, but crucially we now have the foundations in place to ensure that we can continue treating local pets, farm animals and horses for the next 60 years and beyond.”
The practice, which is a member of XL Vets, was also one of the first in Scotland to enter an employee ownership trust (EOT) arrangement three years ago in a move officials believe will secure its future as an independent practice.
Mrs Sutherland said a five-strong EOT board, involving staff from all levels of the business, work alongside its board to explore potential new ideas and initiatives.