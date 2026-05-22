22 May 2026
A five-stop tour ended in Sheffield yesterday as work on draft orders of the authority’s proposed reforms continues.
Members of the SPVS team at the final roadshow event in Sheffield.
Veterinary leaders have praised practices’ “willingness to adapt” to impending reforms following the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) investigation of the sector.
The comments follow a series of roadshows organised by SPVS, which aimed to explore how businesses can build resilience to the incoming changes.
Around 160 delegates attended the five events, which preceded today’s (22 May) statutory deadline for the inquiry process to be completed.
SPVS president Pete Orpin described the level of delegates’ engagement with the discussions – held at locations in Exeter, Guildford, Bedford, Stirling and Sheffield – as “incredibly encouraging”.
He said: “Practices clearly recognise the challenges ahead, but there was also a strong sense of determination, innovation and willingness to adapt.
“One of the biggest messages from the events is that independent practices are already thinking strategically about how they evolve and remain resilient in a changing marketplace.”
The authority is currently in the process of developing a draft order of its remedies, which is due to be published for consultation in July and finally implemented this autumn.
The reform proposals have provoked significant concern, particularly over the forecast impact on independent care providers.
Roadshow sessions covered topics including finances and medicine margins, marketing, technology and strategic planning.
But officials have also emphasised the lack of a single all-encompassing solution, arguing practices need to develop strategies that reflect their values, client base, local market and long-term ambitions in order to ensure their own resilience.
Mr Orpin said: “SPVS has worked hard to make sure the voice of practice owners and leaders is heard throughout this process.
“These roadshows were about moving from policy into practice — helping teams think clearly, plan practically and protect what makes their businesses sustainable.”
Further details of the group’s CMA-related support, including a follow-up technology day planned for this October, can be found on its website.
Meanwhile, time is running out for potential speakers to make suggestions for the programme at the society’s annual congress next year.
The event is due to take place at the Hilton Metropole, Birmingham on 4 and 5 February and submissions around the theme of “Unlocking the Future Together” should be submitted via the event’s webpage by 5 June.