13 Nov
UK’s chief vet warns puppy lovers to be cautious of being “petfished” in lead-up to festive season.
UK CVO Christine Middlemiss is appealing to the public to think twice before buying a new pet this Christmas – and do full research to avoid being “petfished”.
In a year that has already seen many in lockdown looking for new puppies and kittens, a 400% surge in searches for “buy a puppy” is expected from now until Christmas.
The price of some puppies has more than doubled during lockdown, according to online marketplace Pets4Homes, allowing low-welfare sellers who breed and keep animals in poor conditions to take advantage.
With new national restrictions in place in England until 2 December, prospective owners considering a puppy or kitten purchase are being cautioned to make sure they do their homework before buying a new pet.
For decades, Christmas has been a peak period for puppy sales, with the number of tweets referring to “buying puppies” jumping by 435% in the lead-up to Christmas 2019. Peak is expected between late November and mid-December.
Dr Middlemiss said: “After a difficult year, and with many of us spending more time at home, many people may be considering getting a new puppy or kitten.
“However, the lead-up to Christmas is a prominent time for unscrupulous sellers to take advantage of those looking to buy a new pet. That is why we are advising people to remain vigilant and always thoroughly research sellers before getting in touch.
“Potential buyers should also note that Christmas might not be the best time to get a pet as it can be noisy and chaotic, which isn’t the best environment to settle in a new animal.”
The Government is leading a Petfished campaign (see below for a campaign video) offering advice for owners on how to research a seller and what warning signs to look out for. Information is available from the Petfished website.
Since April this year, Lucy’s Law has been in place to ban commercial third-party puppy and kitten sales in England, as part of a crackdown on puppy farms and untrustworthy sellers.
Anyone wanting to get a new puppy or kitten in England must buy direct from a breeder, or consider adopting from a rescue centre. Licensed dog breeders are required to show puppies interacting with their mothers in their place of birth.