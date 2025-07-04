4 Jul 2025
Bosses said their operations had outgrown the site after more than four decades.
An Ayrshire veterinary practice has unveiled its new facilities following the completion of an £800,000 expansion project.
Collier and Brock Vets bosses say they are looking forward to a bright future after hosting an open day at their new-look Troon branch.
Practice manager Elizabeth Frew said: “We have been at this site since the 1980s and this is the first major work so it’s a really exciting time.
“We simply outgrew the practice as demand has grown, and the work has created much more space.”
The VetPartners-owned business had been using a temporary cabin for consultations since last October during the building work, with its Irvine branch handling complex and emergency procedures in that time.
But the site now offers four consultation rooms and two operating theatres, dedicated ultrasound and dental suites with x-ray facilities, and an in-house laboratory.
Feline patients will benefit from a cat-only consult room, as well as separate wards for cats and dogs.
The practice has also created a dedicated bereavement room which offers a “calm, quiet, and less clinical space” and a rear exit from the clinic for privacy.
Clinical director Mara Artuffo Binning said: “We wanted to create a practice with the best facilities to provide the best possible care of our patients and an excellent service to clients.
“This is really important to our clinical team and having great facilities makes a big difference.”