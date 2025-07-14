14 Jul 2025
A well-designed practice can enhance patient experience, boost staff performance and even improve clinical outcomes. So, it is worth taking the time and seeking expert advice to get it right, because getting it wrong can have a significant impact on your bottom line, says Matthew Bubear…
Image: iStock / Sylverarts
Advances in medicine have benefited humans and animals alike: drugs developed via animals, such as insulin, have saved diabetics of all species, while methods developed to prevent and treat diseases in people have improved the lives of countless animals.
The commonalities in health care don’t stop there: the physical environment health care is provided in can have a profound impact on well-being and recovery. This means the building, space, layout and design of veterinary facilities can significantly impact clinical outcomes, patient experience, staff performance and care cost.
The design and architecture of these spaces represents a specialised field with its own limitations and challenges. From front of house to examination rooms and wards, each element of a practice needs to be considered carefully: whether it is noise levels, kennel design, building materials, colour palettes or infection control.
According to the WSAVA, patients should be provided with an environment that meets their species-specific needs. Each animal visiting your clinic will boast a unique temperament, medical history and treatment requirements; what works for cats won’t be suitable for exotics.
The space needs to meet capacity and service demands, as well as supporting the staff’s physical needs. It needs to be attractive to clients, encouraging repeat visits. And, of course, the practice needs to generate revenue and ensure long-term appeal.
A badly designed facility can exact a daily toll on animals and staff, disrupting workflow, creating bottlenecks and increasing levels of stress and anxiety in pets, ultimately impacting staff efficiency and morale.
As Christie Long, chief medical officer of US-based veterinary start up Modern Animal, notes: “The impact of the physical environment can’t be overstated. Many of us will have worked in places that are noisy, smelly, poorly lit and poorly ventilated. A difficult environment can make a hard job even harder.”
By contrast, a well-planned, thoughtful design supports smoother operations, enhanced staff satisfaction and a calmer environment for patients. This can contribute to better staff well-being and improved workplace culture, which can aid retention and recruitment.
Christie added: “It’s just more pleasant to work in thoughtfully designed spaces. By adopting techniques to tackle key stressors, like noise reduction and bad lighting, you can improve team efficiency, as well.”
So, what does good design look like?
Entering a practice can be immediately overwhelming for animals, due to an overabundance of sights, sounds and smells to process.
Canadian veterinary business Fen Vet has eliminated waiting rooms entirely, meaning that clients go directly into exam rooms, while UK-based Harrison Family Vets has replaced reception desks with a mobile front of house team and private, species-specific pods where clients and their pets can wait. Modern Animal handles all client communications through its dedicated app to reduce noise from the front desk, which it said lowers stress levels.
A particular point of stress, exam rooms tend to receive the most wear and tear in practices. Veterinary care teams have high rates of repetitive motion injuries, partly due to reaching for equipment positioned inconveniently.
Fen Vet has designed larger exam rooms with drop-down tables for ergonomic efficiency, “thoughtful positioning” to improve efficiency and sunroofs to enhance natural light exposure. This spacious design is also seen in Harrison Family Vets practices with additional touches to put pets at ease, such as house plants, shelving, cat hammocks and foldaway tables for dogs.
The right colour palette can have a big impact within a practice. Biophilic (invoking nature) design elements can contribute to a calming environment for all and create a sense of openness and tranquillity. Research shows the benefits of softer shades and pastels; choose colours positively perceived by animals, such as light shades of blues and greens.
Proper lighting design can create an open and uplifting atmosphere, support staff well-being and aid patient recovery. Selecting appropriate lighting can also help to reduce fatigue and eye strain, and task-related errors. Harrison Family Vets, Fen Vet and Modern Animal all incorporate natural light sources in practice spaces wherever possible, with the latter using uplighting and sconces in spaces where a softer light is preferred. When natural lighting is not possible, use softer LED alternatives.
Good flow feels physically less stressful. The floor plan should ensure a logical and efficient flow of work, while minimising congestion in high-traffic areas. Harrison Family Vets’ director Craig Harrison, who has contributed to the design of more than 50 clinics, recommended that layout should “minimise unnecessary movement and maximise usable space”.
High-use areas should be in close proximity to reduce the time and effort needed to transport patients and equipment between them. Adequate space should be allocated for prep rooms nearby, limiting how far instruments and patients have to travel. Also, allow ample room for necessary storage and workspace to ensure an easily accessible and clutter-free environment.
Fen Vet’s layout has been designed to support workflow optimisation while maintaining strong client interactions, as staff move through client spaces more frequently.
Its chief executive Cody Creelman said: “Additionally, open-concept treatment areas with large observation windows allow clients to see what’s happening, building trust and reinforcing value.”
Kennels can be areas of high stress for animals, which is why sound reduction should be a key design consideration in wards; the opening of metal cage doors can reach a noise level greater than 90dBA, while overall ward noise routinely measures more than 100dBA. In a survey of more than 750 US and UK veterinary professionals, 68% of respondents reported noise to be a challenge in their workplace.
Kennels crafted from noise-reducing materials, such as glass, have been found to significantly decrease audible stimuli, in turn lowering patient stress levels. Unpredictable or adverse sounds can also be countered through installation of sound-absorbing tiles, rubberised floors or wall panels, high ceilings and solid doors.
Maintaining a pleasant atmosphere in practices is crucial for staff, patient and client comfort. Advanced ventilation systems, air purifiers and proper waste management protocols can help control odours effectively. Both dogs and cats have a strong sense of smell, which can make them nervous. Fitting a filtration system throughout the clinic, including in patient kennels, can ensure the air turns over frequently.
Look for cabinet designs made from durable, high-quality, easy to clean materials, and minimise spaces where germs and dirt can lurk. Finishes need to be able to stand up to the rigorous demands of daily operations and use of cleaning chemicals. Surfaces and floors should be impervious to moisture, and easy to sanitise to maintain a sterile environment. Consider also the materials of your kennels: glass surfaces and doors are easier to clean and disinfect, enhancing hygiene while freeing up time for staff to spend on patient care. Glass doors also provide a sneeze barrier and reduce the risk of cross-con airborne infection spreading.
Lighting design has an important role to play. Proper lighting makes it easier to see soiling on surfaces and reduces fatigue and eye strain. Kennels with built in UVA light ensure contaminants hidden to the naked eye can be identified and dealt with, maximising biosecurity and minimising cross-contamination risks.
Numerous design elements should be considered when building, renovating or refreshing a practice. With so many moving parts – and that’s not even touching on complex regulatory requirements and construction standards – specialist designers and architects are essential. After all, the setup of the facility acts as an extension of the care provided within its walls.
Before beginning the process, seek the opinions of all team members. Bring together and list identified areas of improvement, bottlenecks in the space, and ways the practice can be presented in a better light. Patient feedback is also useful. Examine the floor plan and draw flow patterns, identifying high-traffic areas or under-used spaces, and draw on experiences from previous practices.
Speak to industry connections who have been through similar processes, taking on board their recommendations. Take advantage of complementary design tools and consultations from design professionals to see if your practice’s needs align with their capabilities. A good design service should provide floor plans, renders or even a 3D walkthrough to help you visualise your practice and make the most of your space. Pre-qualify and interview architects and designers; scrutinise industry experience, ask questions, deep dive into their portfolio and ask for references from previous projects.
The architect or designer should provide a veterinary-specific needs assessment that asks all the relevant questions about the practice – including clientele, staff requirements, location, services provided and company ethos – to inform their project brief. Where suitable, the design team should be invited in to shadow team members, so they are exposed to the needs of the team and the animals in their care. This should result in a highly functional, customised layout that eases existing or potential pain points and anticipates need.
Design, construction and layout decisions are fundamental to the productivity and efficiency of veterinary teams, affecting ergonomics, workflows and safety.
While excellent husbandry can make up for some deficiencies, a well-designed facility can enable more efficient working, provide an enhanced client experience and reduce patient fear and anxiety – improving overall standards of care.