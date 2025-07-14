Look for cabinet designs made from durable, high-quality, easy to clean materials, and minimise spaces where germs and dirt can lurk. Finishes need to be able to stand up to the rigorous demands of daily operations and use of cleaning chemicals. Surfaces and floors should be impervious to moisture, and easy to sanitise to maintain a sterile environment. Consider also the materials of your kennels: glass surfaces and doors are easier to clean and disinfect, enhancing hygiene while freeing up time for staff to spend on patient care. Glass doors also provide a sneeze barrier and reduce the risk of cross-con airborne infection spreading.