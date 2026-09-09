9 Sept 2026
Hospital that started as a team of five clinicians now employs more than 160 people.
Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, which has been going two decades.
A Hampshire vet hospital is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month.
Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists, in Hursley, near Winchester, first opened in September 2006.
The practice began with a team of three vets and two veterinary nurses – one of whom, RVN Elaine Chivers, remains to this day as out of hours team leader.
The specialist referral hospital now employs more than 160 people, with services spanning neurology and neurosurgery, oncology, internal medicine, orthopaedics, soft tissue surgery, diagnostic imaging and physiotherapy.
In November, it will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its feline hyperthyroid clinic, a purpose-built facility offering radioactive iodine treatment which has treated almost 1,300 cats.
Head of surgery James Grierson, one of Anderson Moores longest-serving vets, said: “When I joined Anderson Moores 16 years ago, many of the specialist services we now take for granted didn’t exist. What we did have was an ambitious vision, an exceptional nursing team, and a close-knit group of people committed to providing the very best care for our patients.
“Twenty years on, the hospital has grown beyond anything we could have imagined, expanding to five buildings and becoming a leading multidisciplinary referral centre. Watching that transformation has been remarkable, and it has been a privilege to be part of that journey.
“While the facilities, technology and range of specialist services have changed dramatically, what has stayed constant is the dedication, teamwork and commitment to exceptional patient care that defined Anderson Moores from the very beginning. As we’ve grown and evolved, I’ve been proud to see that culture endure.”